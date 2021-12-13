Injury leaves Wisconsin’s Wilder unavailable for bowl game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin won’t have safety Collin Wilder for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Arizona State. Wilder said in a video posted by the Wisconsin football team’s Twitter account that he’d suffered a “very serious injury” that would prevent him from playing in the bowl game. The video didn’t specify the nature of Wilder’s injury. Wilder recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions this season as a sixth-year senior from Katy, Texas. He also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The Las Vegas Bowl between Wisconsin (8-4) and Arizona State (8-4) takes place Dec. 30.