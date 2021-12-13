COLUMN: Racing or entertainment? F1 teeters line at finale

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen requested race stewards not interfere with the Formula One title-deciding finale with any questionable or inconsistent calls. He didn’t get his wish but it played directly in his favor. How you felt about it depends on your view of racing. Is it sport? Or is it entertainment? Verstappen won his first world championship Sunday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a pass of Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of a riveting season. It will forever be a controversial victory because of the role race director Michael Masi played in the messy outcome.