Alex Morgan heads home to California with NWSL’s Wave

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Alex Morgan is returning to her home state, joining the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League for the team’s first season. The move to Southern California reunites Morgan with Wave President Jill Ellis, who coached Morgan to a pair of back-to-back World Cup titles. Morgan has been with the NWSL since its inception, playing for the Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride before joining San Diego. She also played professionally in Europe. The Wave begin play in the NWSL next season along with another new team, Angel City in Los Angeles.