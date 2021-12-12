Allen has big game in Bills’ 33-27 overtime loss to Bucs

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen put together an amazing performance despite playing much of the game with a leg injury. Allen threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 109 yards and a TD in the Buffalo Bills’ 33-27 overtime loss to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback drew more attention postgame when he came into his media session wearing a walking boot on his left foot. He doesn’t think the injury is going to be a big deal. Allen is scheduled to undergo tests on Monday