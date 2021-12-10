Hornqvist, Bennett go back-to-back, Panthers top Coyotes 3-1

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett scored 10 seconds apart in the first period, and Sam Reinhard scored in his fourth straight game to give the Florida Panthers a 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. The Panthers scored all three goals in the first period and Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves. Phil Kessel scored on a power play for Arizona. The Coyotes pulled Scott Wedgewood, who had 20 saves, with 3:15 remaining. The Panthers have a point in 22 of 26 games this season and lead the NHL with 40 points, one more than Minnesota.