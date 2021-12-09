Unlike in today’s NBA, no safety net for prep stars in 1970s

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Bill Willoughby was a high-flying phenom when he jumped into the NBA out of high school nearly 50 years ago. He was blessed with such amazing athleticism hat he is one of the few players to ever block Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s famed skyhook at its apex. Willoughby helped pave the way for future prep stars when he and Darryl Dawkins became the first high school players selected in the NBA draft, both in 1975. It’s one of those little-known NBA facts because Willoughby’s career ended at age 26. He says despite safeguards the NBA now has in place young players are still making the same mistakes he saw people making in the 70s and 80s.