Tagovailoa on a roll, and Dolphins streaking into their bye

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa jogged off the field this past Sunday, went into the Miami Dolphins locker room, completed his postgame media session and then returned to the field for a few moments. The game was long over. The 65,000 fans were gone. Almost all of them, anyway. “Tua, you the man,” someone yelled from the seats. That seems to be the consensus in Miami these days, with the Dolphins on a five-game winning streak heading into their bye week. And Tagovailoa is a big reason why the wins are coming.