NFL appoints former soccer exec to lead Germany operations

LONDON (AP) — The NFL has named former soccer executive Alexander Steinforth to head its operations in Germany as it prepares to hold a regular-season game there as early as next year. The NFL says Steinforth will start work early next year after moving from the commercial arm of Germany’s governing body for Olympic sports. The league is picking from a shortlist of three German cities to host the first regular-season game in the country. A decision is expected in February.