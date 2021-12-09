Landon Cassill to move to Kaulig Racing with crypto platform

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

NASCAR veteran Landon Cassill will drive for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2022 and is bringing sponsor Voyager Digital with him. Voyager will again pay him entirely in cryptocurrency. Cassill has been avid in the the market for several years and pitched NASCAR sponsorship to the Voyager CEO when the two met at a crypto conference two years ago. It led to a 19-race deal this past season. Voyager on Thursday announced a two-year sponsorship extension with Cassill, who is taking the funding to championship-contending Kaulig to drive the No. 10 Chevrolet.