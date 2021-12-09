Aggrieved Dortmund heads to Bochum fortress in Bundesliga

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund now has a very different task after its contentious loss to Bayern Munich in the “Klassiker.” The next job is shutting down an upstart neighbor with a formidable home record. Bochum normally wouldn’t be a serious rival to Dortmund. The promoted team from a city just 11 miles (18 kilometers) away has been quietly turning its home stadium into a fortress and is unbeaten there since September as it avoids the relegation zone. Bayern takes on Mainz. New Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco starts his tenure against Borussia Mönchengladbach.