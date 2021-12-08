Fox, Haliburton lead Kings past Magic 142-130

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 33 points, Tyrese Haliburton had a big fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings won their season-best third straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 142-130. Fox shot 12 of 18 and made a pair of 3-pointers to help the Kings set a season high for scoring. Haliburton added 18 points and matched his career high with 11 assists for his third NBA double-double and second this season. The 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Haliburton scored 11 in the third quarter with three 3s and a banked floater off the glass. He also threw a pair of alley-oop passes for dunks. The Kings are 5-3 since interim coach Alvin Gentry replaced Luke Walton.