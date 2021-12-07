Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has resigned after three seasons. The team made the announcement less than 24 hours after Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Whipple spent three seasons with the Panthers and put together one of the most dynamic offenses in the country in 2021. Pitt won its first Atlantic Coast Conference title behind an attack that averaged 43 points, third among FBS teams behind Western Kentucky and Ohio State.