BOSTON — Jahmyl Telfort had 18 points to lead five Northeastern players in double figures as the Huskies edged past Colgate 74-69. Shaquille Walters added 14 points for the Huskies. Tyreek Scott-Grayson chipped in 12, Chris Doherty scored 11 and Jason Strong had 11. Nelly Cummings led the Raiders with 18 points.