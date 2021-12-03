Mitchell scores 34, leads Jazz past Celtics 137-130

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz over the Boston Celtics 137-130. Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 27 3-pointers and shot 53% from long distance. Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to lead Boston. Dennis Schroder added 26 points while Al Horford chipped in 21 points and nine assists. Robert Williams III scored on three straight possessions to cap a 9-0 run and give Boston a 113-109 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Utah answered by scoring baskets on seven straight possessions.