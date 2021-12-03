Cristobal expects to be approached by other schools

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said he fully expects to be approached with job offers from other schools. Cristobal spoke shortly after his Oregon Ducks were throttled 38-10 by the Utah Utes in the Pac 12 Championship on Friday. Cristobal, a Miami native who won two national championships with the Hurricanes before serving as an assistant coach in different capacities, said he hasn’t been offered anything from any school as of yet. The Oregonian first reported that Cristobal was offered a contract extension, with hopes of keeping the 51-year-old in Eugene.