Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 65-44 win over Wildcats

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its first 9-0 start in six years with a 65-44 victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Boston continued her dominant stretch by outplaying another top forward in Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee. Lee picked up three first-half fouls as the Wildcats struggled to slow down Boston the Gamecocks. Laeticia Amihere filled in for injured starting point guard Destanni Henderson and had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five blocks. Kansas State fell to 0-14 vs. No. 1 teams.