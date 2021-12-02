TCU beats back Oral Roberts in 71-63 win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Damion Baugh and Mike Miles scored 13 points apiece and TCU fought off Oral Roberts for a 71-63 win. The Horned Frogs led 39-29 at halftime before Max Abmas, Kareem Thompson and DeShang Weaver buried 3-pointers — Abmas made 3 — and the Golden Eagles closed within 51-50 with 11:34 remaining. Thompson followed an Abmas 3 with a layup and Oral Roberts took its first and only lead at 52-51 with 10:43 left. ORU’s lead lasted 16 seconds as Emanuel Miller followed with a jumper for the Horned Frogs. Abmas scored 20 for the Golden Eagles.