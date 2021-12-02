Hedman has 2 goals, 1 assist as Lightning beat Blues 4-2

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Tampa Bay also got goals from Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues. Ville Husso stopped 31 shots. St. Louis starting goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenseman Justin Faulk were placed into COVID-19 protocols before the game. They joined center Tyler Bozak, who went on the list Tuesday.