Atletico Mineiro wins 1st Brazilian championship in 50 years

SAO PAULO (AP) — Atlético Mineiro came from two goals down to clinch its first Brazilian championship title in 50 years with a 3-2 win at Bahia on Thursday. Atlético turned the game around with three goals in five minutes as striker Hulk first netted a penalty in the 73rd and Keno then scored twice. The win gave Atletico 81 points from 36 matches, putting it out of reach of second-place Flamengo with two rounds left. It is only the second Brazilian championship title in the club’s history and the victory set off street parties in its hometown Belo Horizonte.