AP Sports
Antonio Brown, 2 others suspended for violating COVID rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Antonio Brown and two other NFL players have been suspended immediately for three games by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards were suspended Thursday. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.

