Groves scores 20, leads Oklahoma past No. 14 Florida, 74-67

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored 20 points, and Oklahoma beat No. 14 Florida 74-67. Groves shot 8 of 11 and had eight rebounds. Jalen Hill scored 18 points and Umoja Gibson added 15 for Oklahoma. It was the Sooners’ biggest win yet under new coach Porter Moser. He earned his 300th career coaching win after previous stops at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola Chicago. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points and Colin Castleton added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Florida.