AP source: Notre Dame set to promote Freeman to head coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Notre Dame is working on a deal to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach to replace Brian Kelly. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing has been finalized. Kelly left for LSU earlier this week. The first piece of Notre Dame’s plan for the future has already fallen into place. Offensive offensive coordinator Tommy Rees informed Notre Dame to he would remain with the Fighting Irish instead of joining Kelly. Freeman is 35 years old and considered a rising star in coaching.