LA Kings’ Lemieux suspended 5 games for biting Tkachuk

By GREG BEACHAM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for five games for biting Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk last weekend. Lemieux will forfeit $38,750.00 in salary while under suspension for the bite, which happened late in the third period of the Kings’ 4-2 home win last Saturday. Lemieux was prone on the ice and wrestling with Tkachuk and a linesman when he bit Tkachuk on the right hand. Lemieux received a match penalty for his actions. Tkachuk was understandably furious afterward, calling Lemieux’s actions “the most gutless thing somebody could ever do.”

