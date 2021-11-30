Girard hits late free throws, Syracuse beats Indiana in 2OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime and Syracuse beat previously unbeaten Indiana 112-110 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Syracuse (4-3) won a double-overtime game at home for the first time since Feb. 25, 1971. Indiana (6-1), which had 25 turnovers and overcame an 18-point, second-half deficit, didn’t get off a shot at the final buzzer. Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points and Jimmy Boeheim added a career-high 26 to lead Syracuse. Girard finished with 22 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers (6-1) with 31 points and 16 rebounds.