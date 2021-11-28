Self bests Pitino in 1st meeting, No. 4 Kansas tops Iona

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino. Christian Braun had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points for Kansas. The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73 to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday. Beating Pitino’s Iona team was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks. The Gaels opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama. Iona got 14 points apiece from Tyson Jolly and Ryan Myers.