No. 13 Iowa St. women beat UMass win Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens had 23 points including a critical 3-pointer late, Lexi Donarski also scored 23 points and No. 13 Iowa State blew most of a 21-point lead before beating Massachusetts 76-71 to win the Gulf Coast Showcase. Iowa State (7-0), which played its third game in as many nights and its fourth in a week, nearly ran out of gas with only seven available players. Destiny Philoxy hit a 3-pointer to pull the Minutewomen within a point with 2:59 to play. Ashley Joens answered with a 3 and they got no closer. Sam Breen had 21 points and 12 rebounds for UMass (7-1).