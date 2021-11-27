Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 11:20 AM

Norwich misses chances in 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton

MGN/KYMA.com

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich has squandered good scoring chances in a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton in the English Premier League. Saves by goalkeeper José Sá on Teemu Pukki in the 71st minute and Lukas Rupp 10 minutes later salvaged a point for Wolves at Carrow Road. Norwich is stuck in the relegation zone while unbeaten in three matches. But the Canaries missed a chance to win their third straight and second under new manager Dean Smith. The tie leaves Wolverhampton alone in sixth place.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content