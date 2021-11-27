Norwich misses chances in 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich has squandered good scoring chances in a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton in the English Premier League. Saves by goalkeeper José Sá on Teemu Pukki in the 71st minute and Lukas Rupp 10 minutes later salvaged a point for Wolves at Carrow Road. Norwich is stuck in the relegation zone while unbeaten in three matches. But the Canaries missed a chance to win their third straight and second under new manager Dean Smith. The tie leaves Wolverhampton alone in sixth place.