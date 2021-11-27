Liverpool toys with Southampton in latest attacking clinic

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool has delivered another masterful attacking display to overwhelm Southampton in a 4-0 win that moves the team to within a point of English Premier League leader Chelsea. The Reds have scored at least two goals in their last 17 games in all competitions. Diogo Jota had two of the goals while Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk also scored. Newcastle’s 2-0 loss at Arsenal extended its winless start in the league to 13 games. Newcastle is further adrift in last place after next-to-last Norwich drew against Wolverhampton 0-0. Liverpool great Steven Gerrard picked up his second straight win as Aston Villa manager with a 2-0 at Crystal Palace.