Green scores 35, Northern Iowa tops No. 16 St. Bonaventure

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead Northern Iowa to a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure. Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as the Panthers beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at then-No. 23 Colorado on Dec. 10, 2019. Green did most of his damage from 3-point territory, making a career-best 9 of 15. He matched his career high for scoring. Kyle Lofton had 21 points, seven assists and four steals for St. Bonaventure, which lost for the first time this season.