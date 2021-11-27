Britain, Kazakhstan win opening ties in Davis Cup finals

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

Britain has beaten France and Kazakhstan has rallied past Sweden in their opening ties in the Davis Cup finals. Britain downed France 2-1 after winning both singles in Innsbruck. Daniel Evans bettered Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-4, while Cameron Norrie beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-6. Britain and France both have one point in Group C. Britain plays the pointless Czech Republic next with the chance to seal its spot in the quarterfinals. Kazakhstan fought back to top Sweden 2-1. Kazakhstan can clinch its sixth quarterfinals appearance if it beats Canada in Group B.