Wong scores 21, rallies Miami past North Texas 69-63

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to rally Miami to a 69-63 win over North Texas in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Hurricanes trailed by as many was 14 in the first half. After consecutive 3s put the Mean Green back on top 54-52 Wong scored Miami’s next seven and it was tied at 59 with under 5 minutes to play. Both teams struggled to score down the stretch until Kameron McGusty’s layup put Miami on top at the 2:35 mark and then Wong hit a jumper at 1:18. McGusty finished with 18 points. Thomas Bell scored 18 points for North Texas.