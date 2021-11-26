Thompson scores 2, leads Sabres to 4-1 win over Canadiens

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 to snap a four-game skid. Buffalo also got a short-handed goal from Kyle Okposo and won for the third time in 13 games. Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner each had two assists. Dustin Tokarski made 25 saves. Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens, and Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots. Montreal has lost six of seven, falling to 1-9-1 on the road.