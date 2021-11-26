Pelicans’ Williamson cleared for full team work at practice

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities. But there remains no specific timetable on when the 2019 top overall draft choice out of Duke will play in a game. The upgrade in Williamson’s status came after he underwent imaging on his right foot this week. Williamson fractured his foot during an offseason workout. That’s prevented him from returning to the lineup so far this season. New Orleans lost 16 of its first 20 regular season games. The Pelicans were playing at Utah on Friday night.