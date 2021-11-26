Greece coach van’t Schip quits after qualifying failure

Former Netherlands international John van’t Schip has resigned as Greece coach after failing to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. The 58-year-old former Ajax winger stepped down five weeks before his contract expired on Dec. 31. Greece has not reached a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Van’t Schip took over in August 2019 and tried to make a shift to a younger generation of players, but the changes failed to make a major impact. The national team finished third in its qualifying group for the World Cup in Qatar behind Spain and Sweden after winning just two of eight games.