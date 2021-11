OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-99 on Friday night. The Wizards trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half before rebounding to snap a two-game skid. Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15. After winning four in a row, the Thunder have lost seven of eight.