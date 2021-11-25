No. 5 NC State routs second-ranked Maryland 78-60

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 20 points, making eight of her nine shots from the field, to help No. 5 N.C. State run past second-ranked Maryland 78-60 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship tournament. Diamond Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Wolfpack. The game was played at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas in a converted ballroom complete with a low ceiling and a raised stage right off midcourt. There were high school-style bleachers behind the two benches for fans. Angel Reese scored a career-high 24 points to lead Maryland.