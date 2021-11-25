Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 3:44 PM

Layup at buzzer lifts No. 9 Arizona over Vanderbilt 48-46

MGN/KYMA.com

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaina Pellington hit an off-balance layup at the buzzer to lift No. 9 Arizona past pesky Vanderbilt 48-46 on Thursday in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament. Sam Thomas had 13 points and Ariyah Copeland 11 points for the Wildcats (5-0), who survived an upset attempt by the Commodores (3-3). Demi Washington and Iyana Moore had 10 points each for Vanderbilt, which rallied from going down by as many as 15 points midway through the second quarter.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content