Haener throws 4 TDs, Fresno State beats San Jose St. 40-9

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 343 yards with four touchdowns and Fresno State defeated San Jose State 40-9. Haener connected with Juan Rodriguez from six yards out and then with Jordan Mims on a 45-yarder to build a 23-9 halftime lead. In the second half, Haener had touchdown passes of 29 yards to Jalen Cropper and 13 to Ronnie Rivers. Matt Mercurio kicked field goals of 31, 26 and 36 yards for San Jose State, which has lost its last three. Nick Starkel was 19-of-42 passing for 260 yards.