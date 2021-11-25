Skip to Content
Clayton, Joseph secure Iona’s 72-68 win over No. 10 Alabama

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Joseph and Walter Clayton Jr. made key free throws in the final seconds to lift Iona over No. 10 Alabama 72-68 in an opening-round game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday night. Clayton got an offensive rebound and made one of two free throws to make it 70-68 with 20 seconds left. After Jahvon Quinerly missed a shot for Alabama, Joseph secured the win with two free throws with 9 seconds remaining, Tyson Jolly had 13 points, Elijah Joiner 12 and Quinn Slazinski 11 for Iona. Alabama got 19 points from Jaden Shackelford and Quinerly added 15.

