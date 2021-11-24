Liverpool makes it 5 wins from 5 in Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Thiago Alcantara’s sublime long-range strike and Mohamed Salah’s latest individual goal maintained Liverpool’s perfect record in its Champions League group with a 2-0 win over Porto. Liverpool was assured of advancing to the last 16 even before its fifth straight victory in Group B. Porto stayed in second place ahead of a match against Atlético Madrid in two weeks that will help to determine which team qualifies with the English club. Thiago scored in the 52nd minute with a first-time shot off his laces from 30 meters. Salah added a second when he dropped his shoulder as he drifted inside and shot low inside the near post in the 70th.