Kreider, Rooney lift Rangers to 4-1 win against Islanders

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Kevin Rooney each scored twice, and the New York Rangers beat the New York Islanders 4-1. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as the Rangers won for the sixth time in seven games. Ryan Reaves added two assists. Andy Andreoff scored and Semyon Varlamov stopped 17 of 21 shots, but the short-handed Islanders fell for the seventh straight game as seven players remain in COVID-19 protocol. The Islanders have yet to record a win in three attempts at their new arena next to Belmont Park.