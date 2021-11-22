UMass hires Don Brown for second stint as head coach

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — UMass is bringing back Don Brown as head coach in the hopes that the struggling football program can return to the time of its greatest success. Brown led the Minutemen to a 43-19 record in the Football Championship Subdivision from 2004-08. Since moving up to the FBS in 2012 UMass has gone 20-91 and never had a winning season. Brown has spent the last 13 years as a defensive coordinator for major programs, most recently at Arizona. He previously worked at Maryland, UConn, Boston College and Michigan. Brown has a 94-45 record as a head coach at UMass, Plymouth State and Northeastern.