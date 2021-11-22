Newhook scores tiebreaker late, Avalanche beat Senators 7-5

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 for their fifth straight win. Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for the Senators, but it wasn’t enough in their first game in a week. Ottawa hadn’t played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and was unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Senators got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list. Artem Zub and Josh Norris also scored and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for Ottawa, which was outshot 40-21. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.