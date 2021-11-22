Hellas Verona wins mid-table clash with Empoli in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Hellas Verona has extended its unbeaten streak to five matches after beating visiting Empoli 2-1 in Serie A. Adrien Tameze scored the winner for Verona in added time following an exchange with Antonin Barak. Barak put Verona ahead shortly after the break with a header then Simone Romagnoli equalized for Empoli with a deflection. Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th. It was replaced at 11th by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese.