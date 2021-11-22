Ali Curtis out as general manager of Toronto’s MLS team

By The Associated Press

Ali Curtis is out as general manager of Toronto’s Major League Soccer team after three seasons. The team announced his departure four months after Toronto FC fired Chris Armas, the coach Curtis brought with him from the New York Red Bulls. Toronto finished its season Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Montreal in the Canadian Championship. Toronto reached the 2019 MLS final and had the second-best regular-season record in 2020. But it finished 13th among 14 teams in the Eastern Conference this year, winning six, losing 18 and drawing 10.