Schwartz, Kraken top Capitals 5-2 to end six-game skid

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and three assists and the Seattle Kraken beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Sunday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gorde each added a goal and an assist and Schwartz reached 401 career points as Seattle won for the first time since Nov. 4. Jared McCann and Adam Larsson also scored for Seattle, which got 37 saves from Philipp Grubauer. Alex Ovechkin scored his 15th goal of the season and Vitek Vanecek had 26 saves for the Capitals, who hadn’t lost since Nov. 6.