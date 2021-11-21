Jin Young Ko delivers big finish to win LPGA player of year

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jin Young Ko delivered her best performance against her toughest opponent. The South Korean star shot a 63 on Sunday to win the CME Group Tour Championship. That’s what she needed to overtake Nelly Korda for LPGA Tour player of the year. Ko was in a four-way tie for the lead at the start. She shot 30 on the front nine and kept her distance the rest of the way. Nasa Hataoka of Japan birdied the last two holes for a 64 to finish one shot behind. Ko won $1.5 million. That’s the richest prize in women’s golf.