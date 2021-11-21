Carlson’s 15 points, 13 boards help Utah beat Tulsa 72-58

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Branden Carlson had 15 points and 13 rebounds, David Jenkins Jr. hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Utah beat Tulsa 72-58 to win Bracket 1 at the Sunshine Slam. Dusan Mahoric made a jumper to give the Utes the lead for good about 7 minutes in and five different players scored in an 11-0 run that made it 31-19 before they took an 8-point lead into the break. Sam Griffin led Tulsa with 18 points and Jeriah Horne scored 10. Utah shot 50% from the field in the second half and made eight of its final 11 shots to pull away.