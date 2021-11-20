St. Thomas caps 1st D-I season, 54-15 over Presbyterian

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joe Hird made two of St. Thomas’ three straight interceptions late in the first half as the Tommies scored touchdowns off of each to break away from Presbyterian 54-15 in a season-ender. The teams battled through four lead changes with Hird’s first interception setting up a Nick Rice 40-yard touchdown run to put the Tommies ahead for good, 21-15. Presbyterian’s next two possessions ended in points for St. Thomas as Luke Glenna returned an interception 27 yards and Hird’s second pick set up Hope Adebayo’s 1-yard TD run for a 35-15 halftime lead.