Rogers throws 5 TDs as Mississippi St. routs Tennessee St.

By THEO DeROSA

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 391 yards and tossed five touchdown passes as Mississippi State routed Tennessee State 55-10 Saturday in Starkville. Rogers completed three touchdown passes of 30 yards or more and threw for 300 yards or more for an FBS-best ninth straight game. Austin Williams caught three scoring passes for Mississippi State, while Makai Polk and Malik Heath had a touchdown grab apiece. Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson each rushed for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.